Fujitsu releases seven models of Notebook LIFEBOOK to support initiatives on remote work

Fujitsu announced the launch of seven models of Notebook LIFEBOOK with Windows 10 and the latest 10th generation Intel Core Processor. Sales of the new models will be rolled out in Asia. By expanding its lineup of superior mobile products, Fujitsu will continue to support initiatives on remote work, as part of the customers’ workstyle transformation.

LIFEBOOK U Series: Ultra-mobile for business computing needs

The new LIFEBOOK U7310 (13.3”), LIFEBOOK U7410 (14”) and LIFEBOOK U7510 (15.6”) models are enterprise-ready with common port replicators that provide the best-in-class connectivity.

Webcams are equipped with a new privacy camera shutter to prevent unauthorized hacking and access. LIFEBOOK U7310 also comes with an optional ePrivacy Filter that users can protect screen from prying eyes with just one press.

For ultra-mobile 13.3” notebooks, Fujitsu will offer LIFEBOOK U9310 in extraordinarily lightweight design and the convertible LIFEBOOK U9310X featuring a 360 degree display and pen input.

The U9 series are Intel Project Athena compliant, it brings users with high performance, long battery life, unparallelled connectivity and quick wake from sleep. Its instantaneous on/off user experience attributed from the Windows 10 Modern Standby not only brings fast resume time, but also enables system to stay up-to-date in a low-power idle mode whenever a suitable network is available.

The five LIFEBOOK U series models are certified Microsoft Secured-core PC, offering the most secure Windows 10 with integrated hardware, firmware, software and identity protection by Fujitsu PalmSecure technology.

LIFEBOOK E Series: All-round desktop replacement for remote workstyle

With the large screen and scalability necessary for office work, LIFEBOOK E series offers a LIFEBOOK E5410 (14”) and LIFEBOOK E5510 (15.6”). These models feature the latest 10th generation Intel Core Processor, maximum memory capacity of 64 GB, scalability of up to 1 TB self-encrypted solid-state drive (SSD), and support the latest high-speed Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Every Fujitsu notebook delivers the highest reliability, driven by a unique combination of precision engineering and Japanese quality supported by over 30 years of experience to empower business computing needs.