BigID Application Development Framework empowers customers to get more value from their data

BigID introduced the first Application Development Framework for any data discovery platform on the market.

The BigID App Development Framework empowers customers and partners to get more value from their data by building custom application functionality on top of BigID’s market-leading data discovery platform.

For the first time, customers and partners can add custom functionality to BigID to take action on discovered data for new use cases in data privacy, security and governance.

“BigID’s App Framework empowers customers and partners to easily build and add their own applications to the BigID Data Intelligence Platform,” explained Eyal Sacharov, Chief Architect at BigID.

“With a full fledged ecosystem, community-built apps can easily and intuitively leverage BigID’s discovery-in-depth capabilities with built-in monitoring on open architecture to address problem spaces in privacy, security and data governance.”

Features

The Application Development Framework simplifies how organizations extend the BigID platform. Key features include:

Development support for Java, Javascript, Node.js or Python

API hooks for classification, cataloging, correlation, cluster analysis, scan management, reporting, workflow, alerting and more

UI integration for Angular or React

Secure deployment inside BigID’s microservice implementation

Access to developer portal with code samples, test apps and support

Cost

The BigID App Development Framework is free to BigID partners and customers. Customers can add bespoke apps to their BigID implementation at no cost. Partners can also develop and add functionality for their customers at no cost.