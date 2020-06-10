API Fortress Bloodhound: Capturing, transforming, tracking, and debugging live API conversations

API Fortress announces Bloodhound, a lightweight API debugging gateway that is free to download and open source. In less than 3 minutes, developers and engineers can begin using a powerful, purpose-built tool for API transaction debugging. Watch the Bloodhound Demo video.

Bloodhound allows teams to route API calls to any logger for comprehensive analysis to uncover solutions to difficult bugs, or test an API in ways not possible before. This gives QA teams the insights to ensure that microservices and database-connected APIs behave as they should in real-world conditions.

Patrick Poulin, co-founder and CEO at API Fortress remarks: “It’s never been easier to build new APIs. But the mindset of how we test and monitor them hasn’t evolved. Writing a handful of functional tests using a small subset of fake data against a staging environment is not enough.

“With Bloodhound, you can do more. In capturing and transforming your APIs, you can reproduce real world scenarios, and find clarity while trying to debug any problem.”

Before the generally available release of Bloodhound, the gateway was deployed to several API Fortress customers that are among the world’s largest retail, financial services, healthcare, and telecom companies. While the platform is flexible and creating addons is simple, several out-of-the-box use cases included: