Safe Systems NetInsight: A cyber risk reporting tool for community banks and credit unions

Safe Systems, a national provider of fully-compliant IT and security services for community banks and credit unions, announced the availability of NetInsight, a cyber risk reporting tool designed to help community banks and credit unions fill gaps in reporting to meet examiner expectations and provide actionable data to internal stakeholders.

Many community financial institutions struggle to efficiently identify threats and assess risks due to limited visibility into their networks and lack of quality cyber risk reports. NetInsight runs independently of existing network and security tools to view information technology and information security KPIs and controls.

The tool fills in the reporting gaps, providing chief technology officers (CTO), chief information security officers (CISO), IT admins and information security officers (ISO) with the specific data required to satisfy examiners as well as internal stakeholders.

With NetInsight, compliance, IT and operations teams have direct access to a centralized portal to run, view, print or export a variety of IT reports. The tool pulls data directly from the network to monitor the status of anti-malware, warranties, user privileges, encryption, patching, and more.

In addition, each financial institution is assigned a strategic advisor to offer support and conduct four quarterly control self-assessments to help the institution determine the status of all cyber risk management activities.

“Community financial institutions use many tools to manage information technology and security and often don’t have access to the specific reports that examiners, auditors and key stakeholders request,” said Darren Bridges, president of Safe Systems.

“Our goal with NetInsight is to provide institutions with a reporting tool that helps them more efficiently meet regulatory requirements; increase management’s visibility into the network; and make more informed decisions on the specific controls required to protect their institutions from cyber threats.”