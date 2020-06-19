Armorblox, Box and Slack to stop targeted attacks and data loss across cloud office platforms

Armorblox, a cloud office security platform that protects inbound and outbound enterprise communications, announced the availability of integrations with Box and Slack to stop socially engineered attacks and data loss across email, messaging, and file-sharing services.

In addition to API-based integrations with Office 365, G Suite, and Exchange, these new integrations extend Armorblox capabilities beyond email to prevent targeted attacks and sensitive data disclosures across cloud office applications.

Cloud office adoption is becoming nearly universal, accelerated even further by the rush to support remote workforces. This distributed nature of both people and applications has led to gaps in data visibility and security, with employees collaborating across email, Slack, Box, and other applications.

Whether inadvertently or maliciously, employees share PII, PCI, passwords, and confidential data – either with outside parties or laterally across email, messaging, and file-sharing services. The expanded threat surface has also heralded a rise in socially engineered attacks that host credential phishing sites on reputed cloud applications.

Armorblox, which was recently named a Gartner Cool Vendor, is a cloud office security platform that connects with email, Box, and Slack over APIs. By leveraging natural language understanding, deep learning, and other techniques, Armorblox analyzes thousands of signals including the language within enterprise communications.

Under its email protection capabilities, Armorblox stops socially engineered attacks such as payroll fraud, vendor fraud, account takeovers, and advanced VIP/employee impersonation.

For enterprises using Box or Slack, Armorblox will detect malicious URLs and sensitive information such as PII/PCI data, whether at rest or in transit. Security teams can leverage preconfigured policies to automatically assign remediation actions to offending emails, Box files, or Slack messages.

With these new integrations, Armorblox can also protect organizations against lateral data loss across channels (e.g. someone downloading sensitive information from Box and sharing it over email).

Analyzing signals across cloud office applications lends Armorblox universal context over sensitive/confidential data, user behavior including login and access patterns, and the nature of external/internal interactions.

“Humans don’t communicate in silos, especially in a world dominated by remote work and digital workflows,” said DJ Sampath, Co-founder and CEO of Armorblox.

“The rapid-fire and heterogeneous nature of communication across email, messaging, and file-sharing services has made it easy for adversaries to launch attacks across channels after compromising someone’s credentials. It’s also regrettably easy for employees to accidentally share sensitive information with the wrong people.”

“We believe that the combination of identity, behavior, and – most importantly – language signals provides the most effective detection framework for protecting the human layer against targeted attacks and data loss. Integrating with Box and Slack is a critical step in our journey to secure all enterprise communications.

“We’re excited to build on these integrations and extend support for Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, GDrive, and other cloud office applications in the months to come.”

Box and Slack integrations are immediately available for the Armorblox cloud office security platform.