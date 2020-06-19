Robert O’Donovan joins Cohesity as chief financial officer

Cohesity announced that Robert O’Donovan has joined the company to serve as chief financial officer (CFO). O’Donovan, who has extensive and proven experience as a CFO at late-stage, rapidly growing private companies, will manage Cohesity’s financial strategy as the software company expands its cloud services, redefines modern data management, and continues on a path of consistent and long-term growth.

“At this important stage in the evolution and growth of Cohesity, Robert’s years of experience managing the financial operations for innovative technology market leaders will help support our ambitious business objectives,” said Mohit Aron, CEO and founder, Cohesity.

“We continue to focus on delivering value to our customers in a hybrid cloud world, leading the industry with innovative solutions, and building a world-class executive team to support our mission of redefining modern data management.”

O’Donovan is a seasoned financial leader with significant experience guiding companies focused on data management, cloud computing, software, and subscription-based services. Before joining Cohesity, O’Donovan served as CFO for DataStax, which provides data management for cloud applications.

Prior to that, he was CFO at Pivotal Software, a cloud-based software company that was later acquired by VMware, managing all facets of corporate finance and building a multi-year strategic roadmap to position the company for future success. O’Donovan has also held finance, operations, and sales roles at Dell/EMC in Europe and Asia Pacific/Japan.

“The scale and growth Cohesity has achieved is testament to the tremendous value that its data management innovations bring to organizations, and my role is to ensure the company has the best framework to continue transforming the industry,” said O’Donovan.

“I’m honored to join this team of talented executives as we continue on a course of rapid and sustainable growth.”