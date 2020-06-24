BlackBerry AtHoc Managed Service: Crisis communications solutions for all organizations

BlackBerry introduced BlackBerry AtHoc Managed Service. BlackBerry AtHoc Managed Service delivers the full featured BlackBerry AtHoc system as a service managed and delivered by BlackBerry. The service allows any organization, of any size, to quickly establish and maintain a crisis communications capability used traditionally by larger organizations.

Current global events have compelled organizations to reassess the effectiveness of their crisis communication program to protect people and business operations. With the need to manage business disruptions, forced remote work and return to work, companies now have a continuous requirement for ongoing critical communications.

BlackBerry AtHoc Managed Service can be up and running in 48 hours.

Maintaining an effective critical communications platform, however, requires experienced dedicated teams and technical expertise that some organizations do not have.

BlackBerry AtHoc Managed Service solves that problem by providing customers with 24×7 crisis management communications, alerts, and support, including the option to send alerts on the customer’s behalf, so that they can focus on their essential day-to-day business.

Customers may also exchange notifications with other government agencies and commercial enterprises using the BlackBerry AtHoc platform. This network effect increases the benefit of the critical communications of all the participating organizations.

“Keeping employees safe and business operating, particularly during this time, requires accurate and responsive critical communication,” said Christoph Erdmann, Senior Vice President of Secure Communications at BlackBerry.

“We are incredibly pleased to offer the same services proven by some of the most demanding environments including 12 FedRAMP ATOs from United States Federal agencies including the Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Justice, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Treasury, and Department of Veterans Affairs as well as Parliament of Canada, Global Affairs Canada, Port of Houston and the American Red Cross, to organizations of every size.”

“COVID-19 elevated the importance of communications to support employees and business operations during a time of crisis. By making BlackBerry AtHoc available as a managed service, BlackBerry has dramatically expanded the number of organizations that can now use this capability,” said Rob Enderle, principal analyst, Enderle Group.

“The introduction of BlackBerry AtHoc Managed Service is a welcome addition to make it affordable and easy for any organization to keep their employees safe.”

BlackBerry AtHoc software is used by organizations around the world to communicate and collaborate in times of crisis.