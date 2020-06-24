Epsagon expands its applied observability core platform, supports AKS, partners with Azure

Epsagon, the applied observability platform for microservice workloads—containers, Kubernetes or serverless— announced cloud and container offerings that significantly expand its core platform for today’s Cloud 2.0 era.

Epsagon announced Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) support, as well as a Microsoft Azure Partnership and solution availability in the Azure Marketplace to serve the fast-growing number of enterprises using Azure Cloud and multi-cloud architectures.

In addition, Epsagon is expanding its core platform with enhanced automation and correlation capabilities as well as deep container and Kubernetes monitoring, alerting and troubleshooting for both Azure and AWS public clouds.

This update is part of an overall strategy for the company to extend and apply Epsagon’s observability advantages—including automation of manual tasks, rapid and easy troubleshooting and issue resolution, greater developer velocity and faster time to business value—equally across serverless, container and Kubernetes environments and to Azure as well as AWS cloud infrastructures.

Now, Epsagon is extending the same level of seamless, automated observability and rich context that it pioneered for serverless environments to enterprises leveraging Azure as part or all of their cloud infrastructure, and the growing number of companies using container and Kubernetes technologies.

Providing insights and observability for the complex Cloud 2.0 era

“Businesses are entering a Cloud 2.0 era where hyper-growth in data volume, more widespread adoption of hybrid container and serverless environments, and multi-cloud microservice architectures are driving complexity that makes application management ever more difficult,” said Nitzan Shapira, CEO at Epsagon.

“Organizations need to be able to make sense of the terabytes of valuable data collected and understand, immediately, how to use this data to make wise operational and business-level decisions. Epsagon’s advances in observability, monitoring and troubleshooting get to the heart of this challenge.”

“Epsagon’s observability solution has been important from day one for our staging and production environments built with containers and lambda functions,” explained Andrea Spoldi, Cloud Performance Architect at Docebo, a leading AI-powered learning platform.

“Epsagon was so effective and useful for monitoring, alerting, tracing, and troubleshooting that we are now using it for Kubernetes—specifically EKS—workloads. Epsagon works as a ‘frontline service’ providing visibility into the customer learning experience and the performance of the Docebo platform.”

Expanding cloud support to Microsoft Azure environments

In addition to support for AWS Cloud and multiple AWS services, companies leveraging Azure for either part or all of their infrastructure can immediately and fully utilize Epsagon’s observability platform for automated monitoring and troubleshooting of Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) environments. With the new AKS cluster monitoring view, users and teams can understand:

Cluster-level metrics over time for a specific cluster

Nodes, pods, containers and deployments associated with the specific cluster

Already an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, Epsagon has made the same improvements as for Azure to its dashboard for AWS ECS, Amazon’s containerized orchestration tool, and for AWS EKS, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service.

Epsagon has also added to its platform:

High-level infrastructure monitoring dashboards with compute service metrics

Custom monitoring dashboards to understand the overall health of an application

Expanded monitoring with auto alerting and alerting on more metrics (including trace, user-defined and AWS resource metrics)

Troubleshooting—observing, tracing and correlating

Through its improved observability offering, Epsagon allows users to analyze trends or spikes for more accurate troubleshooting across both serverless and container environments.

Users can see three sources of data: service performance metrics, service metrics from the cloud infrastructure provider and custom business metrics. With metrics from the cloud provider, in particular, users can feel comfortable using Epsagon as their single platform for monitoring and troubleshooting microservices.

With Epsagon’s automated correlation of metrics, logs, traces and payloads in a single pane of glass, users not only see immediately when something goes wrong in their environment, they also gain a full and instant understanding of the root cause of the problem.

Users can see high-level metrics, drill down to specific traces and analyze correlated metrics, logs and payloads for containers as well as serverless. They can correlate a trace to relevant logs, to compute metrics and to resource metrics, and they can jump seamlessly from a node to highly visual dashboards.

“Because Epsagon’s end-to-end observability platform provides a complete picture of their environment at full depth in an elegant, simple-to-use platform, teams now can confidently use this single platform instead of relying on their existing, loosely integrated mixture of APM, logging, monitoring and troubleshooting tools,” Shapira said.