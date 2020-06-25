Avaya Collaboration Unit achieves 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

Avaya Holdings announced that its Avaya Collaboration Unit, a simple to use, all-in-one video meeting solution, has received a 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

As the global workforce adapts to new ways of collaborating, meeting and engaging, The Avaya Collaboration Unit represents a breakthrough stand-alone solution that turns any space – including a home office or workplace huddle rooms – into a cloud-enabled collaboration room.

It is an all-in-one meeting solution which includes a built-in conferencing camera, codec and microphones, and powerful capabilities including speaker tracking, wireless and cloud content sharing, and remote or local recording.

It enables an exceptional collaboration experience for people in a wide range of locations and environments, without requiring the use of a laptop.

Avaya also announced that it has integrated the Avaya Collaboration Unit with its Avaya Spaces collaboration app using a new Avaya Spaces Room feature. Avaya Spaces is a cost-effective cloud meeting and team collaboration app that changes the way work gets done, integrating voice, video, tasks, sharing and more into one app that can be accessed from any endpoint device.

Avaya Spaces enables true virtual working and team collaboration, delivering immersive virtual communications and team engagement to ensure everyone is connected and informed, with the best ideas being actioned, regardless of location.

Its capabilities — including chat, audio and video conferencing, file sharing, task management, and more — enables hyper-fast decision making – and breaks down barriers to immediate process change across teams, departments and more. It provides a 24×7 follow-the-sun work mechanism where globally distributed teams collaborate as if they were in the same room.

Avaya Spaces Room combines the virtual communications and collaboration capabilities of Avaya Spaces together with the physical Avaya Collaboration Unit to expand on these benefits and elevate the digital worker experience in both the office and home office. It makes the teaming experience even more immersive by extending the video meeting to a larger screen.

“The seamless integration of the Avaya Collaboration Unit and Avaya Spaces is a great example of Avaya’s innovation at the edge – delivering new exciting capabilities that will elevate the employee experience for meetings whether at home or in the office,” says Steve Brock, Avaya Marketing Director.

Avaya Spaces Room also includes a new “Hot Rooming” feature that enables your work spaces to follow you into the physical conferencing space of your choice. In the office, workers can jump into any huddle space to personalize it and instantly join their meeting.

The home office worker can come in their home office and immediately transfer their meeting from their mobile phone to a larger screen. Eliminating the effort usually required to enter meetings saves valuable collaboration time and reduces frustration.

The Avaya Collaboration Unit also delivers the increased versatility required to work at home. With 25 percent of home workers using more than one video service for their meetings, Avaya “Huddle Hopping” technology enables people to access the meeting application they need – immediately – on a large screen without using their laptop.

It also enables users to access their favorite social media apps – all of which are using more video content – on a larger screen. Both of these capabilities drive faster and higher quality decisions.

This also expands Avaya’s Huddle as a Service offering which now adds the powerful cloud-based Avaya Spaces capabilities. Avaya Huddle as a Service subscription option enables businesses to immediately upgrade their employee office and work at home experiences while paying only a few dollars a month. When employees return to the office, they can bring their devices with them, or the business can simply cancel the device subscription.