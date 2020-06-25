Steve Preston joins TrapX Security as vice president of marketing

TrapX Security has announced that industry veteran Steve Preston will be joining the executive team as vice president of marketing. In this role, Preston will apply more than 25 years of experience positioning and growing leaders in the security industry to help TrapX raise awareness of the importance of cyber deception as a critical component of cybersecurity strategy.

“Steve brings a high level of product and go-to-market expertise to TrapX, and his track record of creating and overseeing successful B2B brand growth will help us to stand out in a crowded security market,” said Ori Bach, chief executive officer at TrapX Security.

“His unique approach to unifying sales and marketing will take TrapX to the next level in our growth, and his experience in technology and security is the perfect fit to round out our executive team.”

As an award-winning marketing leader, Preston is known for leading product strategy, building brands and achieving record-breaking growth for enterprise software and security companies, including Documentum, RSA, Everbridge and most recently as vice president of corporate marketing at CyberArk.

“We are razor-focused on helping our customers master a vexing stage of cyber defense – the path to lateral movement. TrapX offers a powerful solution that makes it very risky for the attacker once they have breached the perimeter. My goal is to help every CISO understand why deception needs to play a key role in their security strategy,” said Preston.

“As attacks are executed more quickly and quietly, the pressure is on security teams to respond in kind. Security leaders are actively looking for threat detection and response strategies that are more agile and economical than the status quo. I’m looking forward to building on the momentum TrapX has generated to educate businesses on benefits of deception technology.”

Preston will be tasked with growing the market share of TrapX’s industry-leading cyber deception platform, DeceptionGrid. The technology uses decoys to help companies across all industries detect, deceive and defeat advanced cyberthreats. It tricks attackers into believing they are executing a successful attack, causing them to reveal their techniques, tactics and procedures.