Luis Felipe Visoso joins Palo Alto Networks as chief financial officer

Palo Alto Networks announced the appointment of Luis Felipe Visoso to the position of chief financial officer (CFO). Visoso will assume the role on July 1, 2020.

A veteran finance officer, Visoso most recently served as CFO for Amazon Web Services (AWS), and previously as CFO for Amazon’s Worldwide Consumer division.

Before moving into the technology field, with a senior finance role at Cisco, Visoso spent more than 20 years at Procter & Gamble, working in global positions across Latin America, Europe, and the United States.

“Luis has a phenomenal track record growing businesses in a financially disciplined manner,” said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks. “We’re on a strong path to becoming the most comprehensive, integrated and innovative cybersecurity company in the world and I’m delighted to welcome Luis to our management team to help us achieve that goal.”

“Palo Alto Networks has a vision of a world where each day is safer and more secure – something I’m excited to be a part of,” said Visoso, incoming chief financial officer, Palo Alto Networks. “This is a team that continues to innovate in a fast-growing industry. I look forward to creating value for customers, partners, employees and shareholders alike.”

Visoso will take over from Palo Alto Networks CFO Kathy Bonanno, who announced her departure this week to become business finance officer of Google’s Cloud division. Bonanno and Visoso will work together through July 31, the end of fiscal year 2020, to facilitate a smooth transition.