Cloud Security Alliance and ISSA unite to build, support, and strengthen the cybersecurity community

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) and the International Systems Security Association (ISSA) announced that the two parties have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on a variety of initiatives with the goal of both supporting and strengthening the cybersecurity profession.
“Our partnership with ISSA heralds an exciting opportunity for both organizations to collaborate and bring our strengths and unique sets of expertise to the table to benefit cloud and cybersecurity professionals across the spectrum,” said Jim Reavis, co-founder and CEO, Cloud Security Alliance.
“Our mutual vision will translate into increased opportunities for research and professional development for all parties involved.”
“We are thrilled to be embarking on a partnership with CSA that will support cybersecurity professionals and the cybersecurity community at-large,” said ISSA International President Director Candy Alexander.
“We plan to invest our resources to bring vital research to both memberships and lend our security expertise to CSA’s working groups.”
As part of this new relationship, CSA and ISSA will support each other’s initiatives and meetings, including along with a number of key areas including:
- ISSA stakeholdership in CSA’s Certificate of Cloud Auditing Knowledge program
- The sharing and mapping of curated education content using the ISSA Cyber Security Career Lifecycle as a framework
- Shared research findings from the ISSA/ESG annual global survey
- Special offers for ISSA members to achieve Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (both exam and online, self-paced course)
- Promotion of CSA working groups to ISSA chapters and its broader membership
- Participation in CSA’s SECtember conference, September 14-18, 2020 in Seattle, WA
- Use of ISSA’s Special Interest Groups to support CSA working groups as appropriate