Cloud Security Alliance and ISSA unite to build, support, and strengthen the cybersecurity community

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) and the International Systems Security Association (ISSA) announced that the two parties have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on a variety of initiatives with the goal of both supporting and strengthening the cybersecurity profession.

“Our partnership with ISSA heralds an exciting opportunity for both organizations to collaborate and bring our strengths and unique sets of expertise to the table to benefit cloud and cybersecurity professionals across the spectrum,” said Jim Reavis, co-founder and CEO, Cloud Security Alliance.

“Our mutual vision will translate into increased opportunities for research and professional development for all parties involved.”

“We are thrilled to be embarking on a partnership with CSA that will support cybersecurity professionals and the cybersecurity community at-large,” said ISSA International President Director Candy Alexander.

“We plan to invest our resources to bring vital research to both memberships and lend our security expertise to CSA’s working groups.”

As part of this new relationship, CSA and ISSA will support each other’s initiatives and meetings, including along with a number of key areas including: