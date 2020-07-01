D-Link’s PoE surveillance switch series is designed for surveillance in homes and small offices

D-Link announced its new PoE surveillance switch series, which includes the 9-Port PoE Unmanaged Surveillance Switch (DSS-100E-9P) and the 18-Port PoE Unmanaged Surveillance Switch (DSS-100E-18P).

Supporting long range PoE delivery, DSS-100E switches are a cost-effective solution that provide a versatile and reliable surveillance network. Long-reach PoE connection that can reach 250 meters enables the switch to power devices in far-reaching or remote network deployments.

Combined with the DPE-302GE PoE Extender, the connection can reach 650 meters, maximizing user deployment flexibility while also saving time and cost. Simple plug-and-play installation allows users to easily connect and supply power to PoE-capable devices.

The switches also offer 6kV surge protection, enhancing safety and reliability for the switch and all connected devices. The DSS-100E series switches are also capable of supplying up to 30 watts per port.

The 9-Port PoE Unmanaged Surveillance Switch offers eight 10/100Mbps PoE ports and 1 Gigabit uplink port with Max PoE power budget of 92W. With auto detect mode, the DSS-100E-9P can detect long range requirements and automatically activate extended mode without any manual configuration, making life easy for users.

The 18-Port PoE Unmanaged Surveillance Switch features 16 10/100Mbps PoE Ports with 1Gbe port and Gbe/SFP combo port and its max PoE power budget is 230W. Users can effortlessly configure with a DIP switch that supports three operating modes (Standard, Isolation, and Extended) depending on what is the most suitable for their deployment needs.