Upwork and Citrix team up to power flexible work

Upwork is teaming with Citrix Systems to power flexible work. Upwork announced the launch of the Upwork Talent Solution with Citrix Workspace, a unique offering designed to deliver a best-in-class secure remote infrastructure for companies to boost efficiency and productivity as the world increasingly adopts the benefits of remote, on-demand talent.

Research shows businesses are increasingly moving to more remote and flexible workforces. According to Gartner, nearly a quarter of CFOs said they will move at least 20% of their on-site employees to permanent remote positions. But as workforces go remote, ensuring the right collaborative technology and security remain top of mind for executives.

PwC’s COVID-19 CFO pulse survey reveals close to half of executives anticipate that a lack of remote work capabilities will lead to productivity loss, and 19% expect insufficient staffing to result in an inability to accomplish critical work.

“While many companies viewed it as a short-term response to the COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number are realizing that remote work must be part of their long-term plans, as it will enable them to attract the talent they need to operate in the unpredictable business environment we’ll be functioning in for the foreseeable future,” said Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Business Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer, Citrix.

With the Upwork Talent Solution with Citrix Workspace, businesses can efficiently and effectively integrate remote independent professionals with quick access to company tools and resources from anywhere and to any device, all while meeting rigorous security requirements.

“Against a backdrop of unprecedented and rapid change in the workforce, this quickly evolving shift to remote work is accelerating the cultural workforce trend that was already in motion,” said Lars Asbjornsen, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Upwork.

“Our collaboration with Citrix represents over fifty years of combined experience marshalled to help businesses and institutions further accelerate growth by removing IT barriers and enabling quick, secure onboarding and resource provisioning for on-demand remote talent.

“With today’s announcement, we are delivering the agility and security needed for businesses to realize the potential of tomorrow’s workforce today.”

Citrix Workspace is a unified, secure, and intelligent work platform that transforms the employee experience by organizing, guiding, and automating all activities people need to do their best work.

With Citrix Workspace, employees are more productive and engaged, while IT receives more visibility and control for simplified management, security, and compliance. And in using the solution alongside the Upwork Talent Solution, companies can:

More easily access a wide range of proven, expert professional talent.

Utilize best-in-class secure remote infrastructure to rapidly onboard (and offboard) independent professionals and agencies.

Provide independent contractors and agencies with secure, reliable access to company tools and resources by easily provisioning needed apps or complete managed desktops from any device.

Reap the benefits of a flexible, pay-as-you-go model.

Upwork will deliver Citrix Workspace to its customers through Citrix Service Provider and Solution Advisor A2K Partners. “Now more than ever, companies must focus on enabling and empowering people to deliver their very best work in the most productive and efficient ways possible. Businesses have a new choice to meet their most critical business needs on-demand.

“With the Upwork Talent Solution with Citrix Workspace, companies can fuel a superior user experience, giving independent professionals and agencies the freedom to securely access their work⁠ — from anywhere, on any device — in a way that delivers peace-of-mind and successful outcomes for everyone,” said Ray Wolf, CEO, A2K Partners.