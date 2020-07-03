Green House Data aligns with Zerto to accelerate digital transformation initiatives

Green House Data announced a strategic alignment with Zerto to accelerate digital transformation initiatives centered around hybrid cloud resilience and multi-cloud application migration.

Zerto is an industry leading software solution that replaces legacy solutions with a single platform to enable disaster recovery, data protection, and workload mobility across hyperscale clouds, hosted services, and on-premise data centers.

All of which reduces risk and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption. Together, the two organizations help enterprises architect, test, migrate, and protect critical applications and data, even within complex interdependent hybrid environments.

“Zerto is a cornerstone solution for our platform agnostic cloud services,” said Green House Data CIO Cortney Thompson. “This partnership will bring our staff and solutions in close alignment with Zerto’s expertise for stronger service delivery and resilient hosting platforms that efficiently enable modern IT multi-cloud agility for our clients.”

As more IT environments span across on-premise data centers, service provider partners, and hyperscale cloud platforms like Azure and AWS, workload portability and agility have become vital. Meanwhile, enterprise technology faces expectations of 100% continuous availability.

“Often times the migration stages of a digital transformation effort turn into painful sticking points, with complex planning and systems testing required, especially when we deal with client-facing production workloads,” said Green House Data Senior Vice President of Digital Transformation Victor Tingler.

“Customers have been extremely satisfied with Zerto and we attribute that to the ease of use when it comes to testing that environment cutover, gaining high confidence in your destination environment in terms of performance and configuration before you hit the button to migrate or failover.”

Green House Data has leveraged the Zerto IT Resilience Platform to facilitate digital transformation in numerous customer engagements including zero-downtime cloud migrations and ongoing business continuity with near real-time recovery time objective (RTO) requirements.

“As one of our most flexible vendor partners, Green House Data has demonstrated the versatility and value of Zerto for true hybrid cloud environments across a wide range of industries,” said Emily Weeks, director of sales, Cloud and Alliances at Zerto.

“With longstanding expertise in disaster recovery, their engineering and support teams are highly proficient in the use of Zerto for both resilience and migration. We look forward to continuing our work together to help clients meet the challenges of modern IT service delivery.”