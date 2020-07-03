Motorola Solutions names Jason Winkler executive vice president and chief financial officer

Motorola Solutions announced that Jason Winkler has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective July 1, 2020. Winkler succeeds Gino Bonanotte, who has decided to retire from Motorola Solutions on December 31, 2020. Bonanotte will work closely with Winkler through the remainder of 2020 to ensure a smooth transition.

“Jason’s financial expertise and deep operational understanding of our business will serve us exceptionally well as we continue to grow and drive total shareholder value,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions. “Jason’s elevation is a reflection of his immediate readiness as well as our robust succession planning process.”

Brown added, “On behalf of the entire board of directors and management team, I want to thank Gino for his 33 years of service to our company, including the last seven years as chief financial officer. Gino has been a great partner, and he’s built a world-class finance organization. I wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Winkler has over 19 years of experience with the company. He most recently served as senior vice president leading finance for the products and sales group, including the video security business and global finance teams.

Winkler has also held a number of key financial leadership roles within the company, including finance lead for global sales and services, finance lead for North America, chief of staff to the chairman and CEO and senior director of investor relations.

Winkler earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Valparaiso University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.