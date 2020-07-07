Qualys appoints Ben Carr as CISO

Qualys today announced the appointment of Ben Carr as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Ben is responsible for providing cybersecurity guidance and security strategies to Qualys customers, leading the CIO/CISO Interchange, developed in partnership with the Cloud Security Alliance, and securing Qualys as he leads the internal risk and security efforts to reduce the companies risk and security exposure while ensuring compliance across the world.

Commenting on the new role, Ben stated, “It is a pleasure and honor to join Qualys as I have been a customer on multiple occasions and a competitor. As a result, I can appreciate Qualys’ unique ability to innovate. I have watched Qualys expand its native cloud-based vulnerability management solution into a highly scalable cloud platform that enables companies of any size to attain 360-degree visibility to secure their digital transformation initiatives and address the issue of security solution spread by providing a single integrated cloud platform that can also be delivered as a private cloud.”

“I look forward to using my background as an experienced CISO to help customers, particularly as they deploy the newest and groundbreaking Qualys VMDR offering (Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response) and the forthcoming EDR (Endpoint Detection and Incidence Response), increase security and compliance, streamline security workflows, prioritize threats, automate responses and reduce costs. Qualys is uniquely positioned for growth and success as the security industry finally fully embraces the shift toward cloud technologies. I am delighted to be part of the team that can make that happen,” Carr concluded.

“Ben has been a Qualys customer since our early days in 2008, and he has a history of providing thoughtful insights to us as part of the Qualys Customer Advisory Board. He is technology-driven and brings unique experience as a long-term transformative security executive of a large financial company addressing millions of vulnerabilities. It is with great pleasure that we welcome Ben to the team,” said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys.

“Ben’s vast IT and security experience and customer perspective, including his familiarity with Qualys solutions, will be instrumental as we continue to expand the Qualys Cloud Platform and accelerate the growth of our company.”

Ben is a proven information security and risk executive and thought leader with more than 25 years of experience in executing long-term security strategies. Most recently, Ben was the CISO of Aristocrat, a global games leader, and before that, he held executive strategic leadership roles at Cyberbit and Tenable.

From 2012 to 2016, he was the senior director of Global Information Security for Visa, where he developed and led Visa’s global Attack Surface Management team and capability. Earlier in his career, he led all security programs for Nokia corporate IT as the Global Head of IT Security.