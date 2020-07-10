ChaosSearch teams up with Armor to deliver an integrated log analysis solution

ChaosSearch announced that it is teaming with Armor, a leading global cybersecurity software company that protects workloads in public, hybrid and private cloud environments, to deliver an integrated log analysis solution.

ChaosSearch’s Data Lake Analytic Engine, running on Amazon S3, will be integrated into Armor’s flagship product, Armor Anywhere, to enable a new class of log search and data visualization.

Using the combined solution, Armor customers will be able to analyze weeks and months of log and security event data, collected from across their environment, and create visual dashboards and custom reporting to meet their business needs.

“With our daily log and event volume exceeding tens of terabytes a day and growing, it became clear that we needed to find a new log analysis solution which could scale with Armor’s growing business. We explored several options, and found that ChaosSearch could deliver the reliability, scale and expanded retention we needed.

“Their solution is helping ease our teams’ workload, while providing Armor a notable cost savings. ChaosSearch’s expertise and white-glove treatment make them a pleasure to work with,” said Josh Bosquez, Chief Technology Officer, Armor.

“The fact that Armor, a company whose security software is trusted by enterprises around the world, chose ChaosSearch is extremely gratifying,” said Les Yetton, CEO of ChaosSearch. “We are super excited about teaming with Armor on such an important aspect of their product.”

ChaosSearch provides the capabilities operational professionals need to store and analyze data at a scale, simplicity and cost that’s disruptive. The solution’s distributed architecture and proprietary indexing and compression technologies enable businesses to gain new and better insights quickly and at a fraction of the cost.

ChaosSearch’s fully managed service helps businesses be much more agile and efficient, and more easily meet changing market demands.