Datto SaaS Protection 2.5 offers intuitive management and easier integration into existing systems

Datto announced the availability of the next version of Datto SaaS Protection that improves the user experience by making it more intuitive to manage and easier to integrate into existing systems.

These enhancements come at a critical time as businesses worldwide have shifted to distributed work models and accelerated their move to the cloud, significantly increasing demand for managed services.

According to Datto’s 2020 Global State of the MSP Report, respondents said that 62% of their clients are currently using Microsoft365 cloud services and they expect that 70% will be using them within two years.

A common misconception by organizations is that their SaaS data is automatically protected. However, SaaS vendors recommend solutions are employed to ensure data protection, business continuity, compliance, and security requirements are met beyond the limited native recovery capabilities of Microsoft365 and G Suite.

Datto SaaS Protection 2.5 is built for MSPs and provides confidence that end clients’ critical Microsoft365 and G Suite data is protected from downtime and permanent cloud data loss.

“Datto is an extension of our team,” said Blake Schwank, CEO of Colorado Computer Support, a Datto partner who protects its clients with Datto SaaS Protection.

“We know Datto is who we want to help us keep up with the growing demand for cloud migrations and to help protect our clients’ SaaS data. Datto manages the issues that typically keep MSPs awake at night, while we remain focused on growth and delivering high quality service to our clients.”

Key Datto SaaS Protection updates include:

Streamlined client onboarding : Protect clients’ critical cloud data in a matter of minutes with a simplified setup and an easy click-through onboarding process.

: Protect clients’ critical cloud data in a matter of minutes with a simplified setup and an easy click-through onboarding process. Flexible retention : Users choose between settings that allow for infinite cloud retention and as well as time-based retention to provide flexibility in meeting the individual needs of each end client.

: Users choose between settings that allow for infinite cloud retention and as well as time-based retention to provide flexibility in meeting the individual needs of each end client. Intuitive, user-friendly management portal: Quickly and easily determine the number of licenses in use, gauge profitability, and view clients’ backup status all from a single view.

“We are excited to incorporate overwhelming feedback from partners to streamline the offering and deliver innovation that helps them effectively address their emerging needs,” said Radhesh Menon, Chief Product Officer at Datto.

“Datto Saas Protection is the fastest growing product in our portfolio and the 2.5 release delivers customized protection, predictable profitability and the streamlined self-service buying experience our partners need.”