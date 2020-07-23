BitDam Advanced Threat Protection now available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

BitDam announced the availability of its Advanced Threat Protection in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. BitDam customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

OneDrive is Microsoft’s storage service for hosting files in the cloud, available for free to owners of a Microsoft account. OneDrive offers a simple way to store, sync, and share files and synchronize system settings, visual customizations, themes, app settings, and even Microsoft Edge’s tabs, browsing history, and saved passwords.

BitDam delivers Advanced Threat Protection against content-borne attacks while enabling enterprises to take full advantage of all that OneDrive has to offer.

With impressive detection rates across business collaboration platforms (email, cloud drives, instant messaging), BitDam protects enterprise OneDrive end users from malware of any type, preventing hardware and logical exploits, ransomware, phishing and zero-day attacks.

Every file that is uploaded to cloud storage is scanned so that other users view and download only clean files.

“BitDam’s unique approach to security is attack-agnostic: It flags and quarantines malicious files and links, never needs updating, and makes Microsoft OneDrive safer,” said Liron Barak, CEO, BitDam. “We’re so pleased to be available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to enable end users to open their email with peace of mind.”

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome BitDam’s solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

In addition to OneDrive, BitDam Advanced Threat Protection is available for Office 365 email and Microsoft Teams, bundled in one solution, all available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.