CDW appoints Sanjay Sood as CTO

CDW announced the appointment of Sanjay Sood into the newly created role of chief technology officer, following the planned retirement of Jon Stevens, senior vice president, operations and chief information officer, after 19 years with CDW.

Sood brings over 15 years of rich history in driving innovative change within technology environments. He was most recently vice president of highly automated driving at HERE Technologies, a leading provider of geo-spatial content and services to numerous industries.

Sood holds a Ph.D. in computer science from Northwestern University and 15 patents spanning multiple disciplines. He will report to Sona Chawla, chief growth and innovation officer and become a member of CDW’s executive committee.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Sanjay to CDW,” said Chawla. “Sanjay is a visionary who brings deep expertise in technologies that are playing a role in defining our future, along with strong business acumen and customer orientation. He is a strong fit for our customer-focused culture and adds to our talented leadership team.”

Chawla added, “On behalf of all CDW coworkers, I’d like to thank Jon for his countless contributions to CDW over his 19 years and wish him much enjoyment in retirement.”

The company also announced internal promotions of leaders Aletha Noonan and Andy Eccles, who both become members of CDW’s executive committee. Noonan, previously vice president, central region, is promoted to SVP, product and partner management.

Noonan brings 18 years of demonstrated exceptional performance across several sales and strategic roles at CDW. Noonan will report to Chawla. Eccles, previously general manager and chief technology officer for services, is promoted to SVP, integrated technology solutions.

Throughout his 14 years with CDW, including CDW-UK, Eccles has demonstrated success in building, aligning and integrating new CDW cross-functional teams to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our customers. Eccles will report to Christina Corley, chief commercial and operating officer.