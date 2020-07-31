Citrix Web App and API Protection: Security for apps and APIs in the multi-cloud

Citrix Web App and API Protection is a new, cloud-delivered service that provides comprehensive security for applications and APIs in multi-cloud environments.

“The flexible models for work and multi-cloud application deployment that companies must now support have greatly expanded the attack surface that IT needs to defend,” said Mihir Maniar, Vice President of Product Management, Networking, Citrix. “Cloud-based security solutions are a fast, easy and cost-effective way to do this, and with the enhancements to our web application firewall offerings, we can simplify and speed the process.”

With Citrix Web App and API Protection, IT organizations of all sizes can provide holistic protection from cyber threats and enable a consistent security posture across multi-cloud environments. Built on Citrix Web App Firewall™ and enhanced with volumetric DDoS protection and expanded machine learning capabilities, the service allows IT to:

Define application and API-specific security to safeguard against OWASP top 10 and zero-day attacks.

Leverage one of the world’s largest scrubbing networks to protect applications from large DDoS attacks.

Reduce security configuration errors and simplify visibility and governance across multi-cloud environments.

Easily configure rules and policies and adjust them as application security requirements change.

Secure applications fast wherever they are deployed without added infrastructure or operational complexity.

Scale in minutes with simple license upgrades.

“Applications and APIs are among the most valuable—and vulnerable—assets a company has and protecting them has never been more challenging,” Maniar said. “Citrix is committed to providing our customers with next-generation tools to protect against both known and unknown application attacks along with intelligence to allows for faster remediation.”