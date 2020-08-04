The AttackIQ Security Optimization Platform arms cybersecurity leaders with better insights, better decisions, and real security outcomes.

According to Gartner, “Cybersecurity is facing slowing budget growth, frustrated at-risk executives and shifting regulatory focus. As the lines blur between business models and the technology that supports them, CIOs need to consider the risks, security priorities and investments that impact their business outcomes.”

Further, “The urgency to treat cybersecurity as a business decision has never been greater.” AttackIQ helps customers address these needs with its best-in-class software platform, deep security vendor partnerships, and investment in the practice of threat-informed defense.

“COVID-19 has been a game changer for cybersecurity practitioners,” said Brett Galloway, AttackIQ CEO. “CISOs are under a siege of attacks, while spending is undergoing increased scrutiny. We’re in a new era that requires an optimization strategy for better insights, better decisions, and real security impact, beginning by addressing the most overlooked cybersecurity issue: control effectiveness.”

“Security optimization is absolutely paramount in today’s cybersecurity operating environment,” said Jeremy Phelps, Director of Information Security at Akin Gump, an AttackIQ customer. “The new normal of measuring program effectiveness will be directly tied to better insights and better decisions that create value for the business.”

The recent Honda ransomware attack that shuttered production facilities around the globe and the Twitter hack of 130 global influencer accounts underscore the increased pressure that security and risk leaders are facing during COVID-19. To make matters worse, most cybersecurity teams have no idea if their controls are working. Verizon estimates that 82% of successful enterprise breaches should have been stopped by existing controls, but weren’t. Because security controls are complex systems composed of technologies, people, and processes that fail silently, the only way to know if they are working is to actively test them in an automated and continuous way.

Based on the AttackIQ Informed Defense Architecture (AIDA), the AttackIQ Security Optimization Platform offers the easiest to deploy, best security control validation available at scale, in production, and with the tightest alignment to MITRE ATT&CK. Built from the ground up by former security practitioners, the AttackIQ Security Optimization Platform arms security and risk leaders with better, automated insights to understand and address whether their tools and processes are working. With better data, practitioners can make smarter control investments.