Discounted CISSP exam prep pricing is back

Challenging times call for exceptional measures, and (ISC)² is committed to helping you keep your CISSP certification goals on track this year. (ISC)² is bringing back special pricing on flexible CISSP exam prep so you can keep moving forward with full freedom and confidence.

discounted CISSP exam prep

For a limited time, take advantage of Official CISSP Online Self-Paced Training at a discounted price of just $561 – normally $849.

Now’s the time to advance your career with the most highly regarded cybersecurity credential.

CISSP Online Self-Paced Training includes:

  • 180-day access to course content
  • Official (ISC)² Student Training Guide (electronic)
  • More than 300 prerecorded videos
  • Interactive flash cards
  • Case studies and real-world scenarios
  • Knowledge checks after each domain
  • Post-course assessment questions

