KoolSpan launches TrustCall, a secure mobile comms app for defense, intelligence operatives

KoolSpan and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) announced the availability of TrustCall, a secure mobile communications application, to all DoD and IC users for iOS and Android, via the GEOINT App Store. The app is made available through the Innovative GEOINT Application Provider Program (IGAPP).

Global telecommunications networks are inherently insecure as has been well documented by cyber security experts in the US Government and across the private sector. The threats are posed by systemic vulnerabilities in the global telecommunications infrastructure that readily enable interception and monitoring of mobile communications, both voice and data.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), “Due to the nature of carrier networks no voice or data should depend solely on the network for confidentiality of integrity protection.” The only viable solution to this problem is to “Ensure devices use end-to-end encryption for all communication paths.”

While these issues receive a great deal of attention as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the mass migration to remote / tele-work, the adoption of end-to-end encryption for mobile communications will continue onward as a best practice post-pandemic.

Remote employees can easily take advantage of TrustCall’s high fidelity audio via an intuitive, easy-to-use solution that installs in minutes and requires no user training.

Unlike others, TrustCall is designed from the ground up as an enterprise-grade solution that delivers high performance and reliable FIPS 140-2 validated encrypted audio, text messaging, and file sharing, combined with policy enforcement, control, management, and APIs available in flexible deployment configurations (as-a-Service in a public/private cloud, on premise, hybrid).

TrustCall will be hosted and run in an IL 4+ Government Cloud. Anyone with a CAC PIV can access and download the KoolSpan TrustCall application for secure communications leveraging the back end infrastructure hosted by NGA.

“We are thrilled to partner with NGA’s IGAPP to make this important solution available,” said Nigel Jones, KoolSpan CEO. “We take not only great pride but also responsibility to help DoD and IC employees protect their communications and are working with our partners to do everything to make it easy for them to deploy TrustCall to their organizations and people.”