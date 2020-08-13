Solar appScreener 3.6: Supporting Pascal and integrating with GitLab, GitHub and Bitbucket

Solar Security has announced the release of a new version of its app security analyzer, Solar appScreener 3.6, which supports Pascal and features improved integration with GitLab, GitHub and Bitbucket code version management and storage systems.

To meet international customers’ needs, the new version of our app vulnerability and undocumented feature analyzer, Solar appScreener 3.6, now supports Pascal. The predecessor of Delphi, this language underpins a variety of legacy systems that organizations around the globe actively employ for their internal needs.

“In the 1990s, Pascal variants were widely used to develop various software solutions, from research applications to computer games. Today, its derivative, Object Pascal, underlies some Windows applications.

“Now, together with Pascal support, Solar appScreener can analyze applications in 34 programming languages, surpassing all competing systems in both domestic and international markets,” said Daniil Chernov, Head of Software Security Solutions Center at Solar Security LLC.

Tighter Solar appScreener integration with GitLab, GitHub and Bitbucket is an important step towards better automation of code vulnerability scanning. This integration allows the analyzer to monitor, in an unattended mode, the submission of a new code version in a repository, automatically start analyzing new code fragments for vulnerabilities, and then send scan results to a responsible employee.

While the above functionality previously required manual configuration, since version 3.6, it has been available out of the box. Remarkably, the new code submission is now monitored not via a CI/CD server, but directly from the repository by means of push- and tag-events. This makes life easier for those companies that do not use CI/CD servers or bypass them in their development process.

The new version is also more user-friendly. Therefore, its interface now supports the creation of empty projects that do not contain any scans but allow for integrations with repositories to be configured in advance in order to automatically analyze a code in the future.

This feature is relevant, for example, when developers fail to build on the source before Solar appScreener implementation in their company, while the customer wants to start vulnerability monitoring from a more or less complete app version.

In addition, the interface allows for event log exporting, which is useful, for example, when an error was made when starting a scan and the analysis process was not performed correctly, but the customer cannot figure out the cause of failure on their own.

Now, a user can export required log files from the system in a couple of clicks, and Solar appScreener technical support team will quickly fix the error and help to start the process correctly.

Moreover, Solar appScreener 3.6 also supports Prometheus multi-platform analytic tools and Grafana interactive visualization, which is good news for large companies that already leverage these tools for system health monitoring.

This functionality is demanded by those customers that need up-to-date information on analyzer state, including high process latency, failures, system load and performance, etc.