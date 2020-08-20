ACA Compliance Group unveils mobile app version of its ComplianceAlpha platform

ACA Compliance Group (ACA) announced the launch of the mobile app version of its ComplianceAlpha platform for risk and compliance management.

Designed to provide financial services firms with an on-the-go hub for compliance management, communication, resources, thought leadership, and future ComplianceAlpha functionality, ACA’s ComplianceAlpha mobile app provides both employees and compliance teams with an easier, more accessible compliance experience.

Jordan Schwartz, Partner at ACA, said, “Regulators across the globe are scrutinizing how firms are addressing COVID-19-related risks, issues, and challenges, including their business continuity planning (BCP), operational resilience, insider trading surveillance and market abuse detection, and code of ethics policies and procedures.

“With many firms working from home, both compliance officers and employees need an easy and effective way to meet their regulatory obligations remotely. We’re excited launch the ComplianceAlpha mobile app and provide our clients with a solution that puts compliance at the fingertips of each employee.”

Available now for iOS and Android devices, ACA’s ComplianceAlpha mobile app allows users to:

Manage requests and disclosures for trades, gifts and entertainment, outside business activities and more.

for trades, gifts and entertainment, outside business activities and more. Receive push notifications for important company information and urgent alerts, such as in BCP or disaster scenarios.

for important company information and urgent alerts, such as in BCP or disaster scenarios. Access documents in one place, including company documents (e.g., call chains, contact information) and compliance policies and procedures (e.g., code of ethics, insider trading/MNPI, eComms).

Raj Bakhru, Chief Innovation Officer at ACA, said, “With competing regulatory focus areas requiring vigilant oversight and cost pressures being higher than ever, it’s imperative that compliance becomes easier and more efficient for employees and compliance staff alike.

“ACA’s ComplianceAlpha mobile app helps make compliance more accessible and convenient by modernizing the experience. It will serve as a key component of ACA’s regtech solutions suite going forward, as well as the future of how compliance officers interact with ACA.”