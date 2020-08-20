Elastic Security 7.9 delivers a major milestone toward endpoint security integrated into the Elastic Stack

Elastic announced the first major beta milestone for Elastic in delivering comprehensive endpoint security fully integrated into the Elastic Stack, centrally managed under a unified agent and enabled with one click.

This milestone includes malware prevention on Windows and macOS and advanced detections and deep visibility for all major operating systems including Windows, macOS, and Linux, all provided under the free distribution tier.

Elastic Security also now offers expanded out-of-the-box protections for cloud security monitoring, as well as a new integration with IBM Security’s security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) platform, IBM Security Resilient.

Users also benefit from free access to 200+ prebuilt adversary behavior protections mapped directly to MITRE ATT&CK. New, prebuilt machine learning jobs and threat detection rules enable users to safeguard their cloud infrastructure and applications at scale, helping prevent damage and loss.

New community-driven workflow and UI enhancements unify prevention, detection, and response, strengthening organizations’ ability to operationalize any security use case. Elastic Security UI enhancements include curated and interactive visualizations that enable analysts to efficiently triage and hunt for security threats.

Elastic Security simplifies data ingestion with new integrations for multiple host and cloud data sources, including Microsoft Defender ATP, Windows PowerShell, and G Suite. The curated data onboarding experience supports security operations, DevSecOps, and other use cases.

“Elastic Security helps us perform the threat detection, continuous monitoring, and incident response functions that we need to effectively protect UC Davis. Performing these tasks using a single UI integrates and streamlines all our security operations workflows.

“Since the solution is backed by the security community’s continuing contributions, we gain the capability to handle the latest attacks,” said Jeff Rowe, University of California, Davis, Security Architect.

“The global shift to a remote workforce has accelerated the need for organizations to react fast, implement new controls, and do it all while managing existing budgets and staff.

“Making it easy for organizations to get started with free malware prevention fully integrated into the Elastic Stack helps level the playing field for organizations that are struggling with the typically high cost and complexity of adopting effective endpoint security,” said Mike Nichols, Head of Product, Elastic Security.

“This is our first major beta milestone in delivering comprehensive, integrated endpoint security. At Elastic, we believe that transparency and collaboration with the greater infosec community is fundamental to succeed in stopping threats at scale.”