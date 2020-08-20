NICE Actimize launches Xceed, an AI cloud-native financial crime risk management solution

NICE Actimize announced the launch of its newest platform, NICE Actimize Xceed, which integrates best-in-class AI, data intelligence, behavioral analytics, and insights within a unified cloud platform designed to bring agility to financial institutions of all sizes, including community and regional banks, that are looking to modernize their financial crime risk management solutions.

Xceed combines the most advanced capabilities of both Guardian Analytics and NICE Actimize providing full coverage for both anti-money laundering and fraud prevention.

With “Always On” AI-based technology, NICE Actimize Xceed’s self-learning capabilities immediately and autonomously adapt to new threats, helping financial institutions meet today’s dynamic risk management needs with laser accuracy, speed and simplicity, and without the need for a team of data scientists.

The new platform, which includes the industry’s most advanced real-time behavioral analytics and machine learning capabilities, will offer simplified cloud deployments while optimizing operational resource efficiency.

The Xceed platform is the newest addition to the NICE Actimize offering and is joining X-Sight which is quickly becoming the leading platform for many of the largest financial services organizations worldwide.

With the addition of Xceed, NICE Actimize now brings its unmatched AI and cloud technologies to financial services of any size, meeting the unique requirements of small and mid-size organizations that can now enjoy capabilities which up until now were available only for organizations at large scale.

“We are pleased to bring our customers the unique combination of proven expertise with best-in-class innovation in both Artificial Intelligence and the cloud, presenting a major opportunity to further support financial services organizations of all sizes.

“Xceed is based on the proven AI models deployed at hundreds of Guardian Analytics and Actimize customers, leveraging the best innovations of both and bringing the industry its most advanced machine learning capabilities for complete financial crime risk management coverage,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize.