Lacework platform now features Active Host Vulnerability Monitoring and CI/CD integrations

Lacework announced that in the midst of a period of rapid adoption by developers of born-in-the-cloud applications, it will introduce Active Host Vulnerability Monitoring, pre-flight checks, and CI/CD automation workflows to its comprehensive SaaS security offering.

Customers scaling services in the cloud will now have the telemetry to know what to fix in just three clicks without having to reference multiple tools as they safely build and innovate at speed.

Lacework was built from the ground up for detecting and observing security threats in the cloud, including serverless, containers, and Kubernetes workloads, and streamlines security tasks for software teams building on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

The company has seen a surge of demand for seamless DevSecOps workflow tooling and a unified, well-integrated cloud security solution. As a result, Lacework’s revenue has doubled over the past six months and reports an 82% win rate over cloud security incumbents.

Active Host Vulnerability Monitoring for ephemeral containers and hosts at scale

The addition of host vulnerability monitoring addresses the security challenges of protecting modern, ephemeral container and host architectures and workflows.

It consolidates multiple tools and significantly eases the process of fixing vulnerabilities before they go into production with preflight host vulnerability scans, active vulnerability identification, and enhanced CI/CD tooling for DevOps workflows.

Lacework’s intrusion detection agent helps DevOps stay focused on innovation by alerting teams to only those vulnerabilities that carry a viable potential risk.

“Incumbent security offerings focus on vulnerabilities, but they do not capture or decipher the breadth of data—at scale—required to know whether you are truly vulnerable or not,” said Dan Hubbard, CEO of Lacework.

”Efficacy is crucial because not all vulnerabilities render you vulnerable. For example, one of our customers believed they had 51,000 vulnerable hosts but were able to narrow that down to 78 active machine images with Lacework.

“The power of our SaaS cloud security platform is that we can add new capabilities quickly so that our customers can build and secure clouds more effectively.”

By providing telemetry of what is actually active and vulnerable at the package level, Lacework helps customers focus their remediation effort on something that is actionable and manageable. Additional benefits of Lacework’s Active Host Vulnerability Monitoring update include: