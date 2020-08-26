PCTEL launches low-profile vertical antenna for 5G FR1 wireless networks

PCTEL introduced its new low-profile vertical antenna for 5G FR1 wireless networks, covering 600 MHz to 6 GHz frequencies.

The BMLPV5000 supports the high-speed requirements of complex RF communication systems required for 5G FR1 network deployments in smart city applications, including machine-to-machine communication, transportation network infrastructure, smart energy networks, and small cells installations.

It is housed in a rugged and compact radome, making it ideal for indoor or outdoor applications requiring a discrete antenna solution.

“Our 5G wireless solutions enhance the efficiency of communication networks supporting a variety of applications in industrial process automation and smart cities.

“The new BMLPV5000 is part of our complete portfolio of RF efficient and rugged antenna solutions designed to support the complex challenges in Industrial IoT communications,” said Rishi Bharadwaj, PCTEL’s Chief Operating Officer.