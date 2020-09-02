NETGEAR expands its PoE portfolio with new Unmanaged PoE+ switches

NETGEAR announces four new Gigabit Ethernet High-Power PoE+ Unmanaged Switches (GS516PP, GS524PP, GS516UP and GS524UP) – two 16-port and two 24-port models – which provide the flexibility of rack-mounted or desktop installation and an industry-first PoE mode selector on select models.

Today’s small business organizations are encountering the growing trend of deploying more power-hungry PoE devices to help run their businesses.

Along with the continued introduction of hard-wired IoT (Internet-of-Things) devices for smart home and business automation systems, there also comes a greater demand for higher power budgets to support this growing array of devices.

To address this industry trend, NETGEAR is expanding its PoE portfolio with new Unmanaged PoE+ switches supplying larger PoE budgets and High-Power PoE+/PoE++ switches that include Ultra60 PoE++ ports with up to 60W per port.

The increased power budget for PoE++ ports will allow these switches to power and provide connectivity for high-density WiFi 6 (802.11ax) wireless access points, 4K/8K pan-and-tilt IP surveillance cameras, PoE lighting, and PoE-powered audio speakers.

In adding these new switches to a network, companies, both large and small, can now deploy denser PoE devices connected to a single switch with a total PoE power budget instead of requiring multiple switches to do the same.

“NETGEAR has recognized a clear market demand for greater PoE support with the category of smart business automation and smart home automation expanding,” explains Richard Jonker, vice president of product line management for NETGEAR Business.

“We continue to address this market trend by advancing our range of PoE switches with increased power budgets and unique features to carry the load of IoT devices that may be expected to be added to a network in the future.”

All NETGEAR PoE switches support IEEE standards, but in addition, the GS516UP and GS524UP switches also feature a market-first PoE mode selector on the front, enabling the capability to manually select either non-industry-standard “pre-802.3bt” or IEEE 802.3bt PoE++ implementations. This allows for the support of currently widespread “pre-802.3bt” devices such as UPoE devices, making this switch fully compliant with both implementations to cater to all use cases.

These four switches also come with the full set of powerful features of NETGEAR Unmanaged switches including: