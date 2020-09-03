PCI Pal forms Advisory Committee, confirms Neira Jones as inaugural member

PCI Pal has announced the formation of the company’s first Advisory Committee. The objective of the PCI Pal Advisory Committee, and role of each member, is to provide additional market and product perspectives to the company as it seeks to capitalize on the broad market opportunities before it.

Neira Jones is confirmed as the inaugural Advisory Committee member. Neira is well-known internationally across the payments, fintech, and cyber security industries having held senior positions at Barclaycard. She has also served on the Board of Advisors for the PCI Security Standards Council (“PCI SSC”), as well as being a respected international public speaker.

The Advisory Committee will allow the PCI Pal management team to engage world-class industry expertise to fully address the dynamics of PCI Pal’s fast-developing global opportunity and marketplace.

Members will have related-industry, product and technology experience to be able to provide a breadth of perspectives and insights across payments, security, product management and cloud platform technologies.

Talking about her role on the PCI Pal Advisory Committee, Neira Jones said, “PCI Pal is blazing a trail in the payment security space and I am excited to join its Advisory Committee to offer guidance and direction on the company’s next chapter of growth.

“Having worked with organizations of all sizes across the payments, fintech, regtech, cybercrime and information security sectors, I am looking forward to sharing my experiences as a member of this newly founded committee.”

James Barham, CEO of PCI Pal said: “I am delighted to announce the PCI Pal Advisory Committee and that Neira Jones is our inaugural member. She will add a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help take advantage of opportunities both inside our current core focus market as well as potential new avenues of future opportunity in related markets and technology. I very much look forward to working with Neira and to adding further members to the PAC in the future.”