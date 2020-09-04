Tony Dinkins joins ACI Worldwide as chief human resources officer

ACI Worldwide announced the appointment of Tony Dinkins as chief human resources officer.

With more than three decades of leadership experience in HR, talent and development, Dinkins most recently served as chief human resources officer at Fiesta Restaurant Group, which operates leading U.S.-based restaurant brands and employs more than 12,000 team members.

Prior to Fiesta, he served as senior vice president of human resources at Cable & Wireless Communications, a leading telecommunications company with more than 7,000 employees across 26 countries. He also held senior HR roles at global organizations including Citrix Systems, AVAYA and Lucent Technologies.

“Tony brings to ACI an extensive and proven background in leading HR efforts for global organizations in technology and across numerous growth sectors, and we are excited that he is joining our leadership team,” said Odilon Almeida, president and CEO, ACI Worldwide.

“As both our organization and our industry continue to evolve amid a rapidly changing environment, having the best leaders is critically important, especially when it comes to building and strengthening teams.

“Tony’s experience with implementing advanced HR initiatives, developing strong talent and creating impactful cultural programs will benefit ACI as we embark on our new growth strategy.”

“ACI is in an enviable position—with a growing roster of great customers, market-leading digital payments technology and an impressive team from top to bottom,” said Dinkins. “And I am excited to join this leadership team and help the organization advance its already-strong corporate culture and capitalize on an incredible growth opportunity.”