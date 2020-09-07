Okta appoints Alvina Antar as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer

Okta announced the appointment of Alvina Antar as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer. As an IT leader, Antar brings more than 20 years experience at high-performing IT organizations at both Fortune 50 companies and high-growth startups.

At Okta, Antar will report directly to Hector Aguilar, Okta’s President of Technology, and will be responsible for enabling seamless experiences for Okta customers and employees.

Antar is known as the “Subscription Economy CIO” from her years of experience enabling digital enterprises to thrive with recurring revenue business models.

As Zuora’s first CIO, Antar built the company’s IT department into a leading modern-day Business Technology organization, led through a successful IPO in 2018, and saw the company’s revenue grow from $30 million to $300 million.

Prior to Zuora, Antar spent 17 years at Dell focused on digital transformation, global delivery, and mergers and acquisitions. At Okta, Antar will be focused on enabling business outcomes directly aligned to Okta’s strategic priorities through a deep understanding of end-to-end business processes.

As the internal technology arm for the business, Antar will deliver innovative solutions and showcase ‘Okta on Okta’ and the power of identity as our best reference customer.

“Customer success is core to everything we do at Okta, and is more important than ever as we work to support our customers amidst the current health crisis. Customer success and employee enablement and productivity go hand-in-hand, which is why we’re committed to empowering the Okta team to thrive in a Dynamic Work environment,” said Hector Aguilar, President of Technology, Okta.

“I believe Alvina’s passion, customer-centricity, and proven track record for success with high-performing IT organizations uniquely positions her to succeed in this role, and I’m excited for her to bring her expertise enabling digital enterprises to Okta.”

“From my experience at leading technology organizations, I deeply understand the agility required to scale and the importance of enabling business transformation through disruptive technologies. The rise of cloud and mobile has driven the fundamental need for a universal identity platform as the new security perimeter across users, devices and networks.

“It is a critical time for Okta as organizations around the world rely on Okta Workforce Identity to modernize IT and ensure an optimal employee experience in this new dynamic workplace.

“Equally significant is creating a seamless, secure customer experience using Okta Customer Identity through user registration and authentication across websites and mobile apps. This 360 degree view of a customer provides insights integral in driving business transformation in the digital world,” said Alvina Antar, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Okta.

“As a long-time customer and partner, I’m thrilled to be joining Okta’s thriving culture and talented team to evolve Okta’s operating model into our next phase of growth.”

Antar joins Okta amidst continued momentum including recent product innovation and announcements. Okta announced a major milestone in cloud reliability and uptime, offering 99.99% uptime to all customers in every region of the world at no additional cost.

Okta also announced it joined together with CrowdStrike, Netskope, and Proofpoint, in a coordinated effort to help organizations implement an integrated, Zero Trust security strategy required to protect today’s dynamic and remote working environments.

Earlier this year at Oktane20 Live, Okta’s annual conference, Okta announced Okta Platform Services, Okta Workflows, and Okta Devices, as well as a $10 million philanthropic commitment from Okta for Good and the launch of the Nonprofit Technology Initiative.