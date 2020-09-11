Gigamon and Cisco partner to simplify network security

Gigamon announced the integration of Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT and Cisco SecureX to optimize network security through accelerated threat detection and response (NDR). With an expanded attack surface and resources that are stretched thin, now more than ever, InfoSec teams need a platform of integrated, advanced security solutions to combat attackers and secure their organizations.

As cloud-native solutions, the ThreatINSIGHT and SecureX integration delivers a seamless implementation with zero tool maintenance. Immediate benefits include:

Simplified network security – incident responders will have the data they need to effectively manage threats within one unified interface with seamless integration, thus eliminating the challenges of hopping between multiple piecemeal security solutions.

Improved detection & response times – ThreatINSIGHT, powered by machine learning and behavioral analytics, empowers security analysts to identify hidden and emerging threats automatically, while allowing immediate mitigation using the Cisco SecureX platform.

Maximized solution value – critical during times of budget uncertainty, the ThreatINSIGHT and SecureX integration immediately increases the value and utilization of Cisco Amp for Endpoints, Cisco Umbrella, Cisco Firewalls, Cisco Email Security, Cisco Web Security, Cisco ThreatGrid and other Cisco products for InfoSec teams when hunting and responding to threats.

“To avoid security blind spots and protect against cyber threats, organizations need visibility into all devices, not just those with an endpoint detection and response (EDR) that the client installed, enabling detection of hidden and emerging threats, which is especially important amid today’s remote workforce,” said Chris Kissel, IDC Research Director, Security & Risk Products. “The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and unintentionally expanded organizations’ attack surfaces. By integrating network detection and response (NDR), organizations can make informed decisions with platforms to carry out those actions to ensure strong ROI for their security stack.”

“Our integration with an industry leader such as Cisco further enhances the value of the ThreatINSIGHT NDR solution in the battle for network security,” said Karl Van den Bergh, Chief Marketing Officer at Gigamon. “In today’s highly dynamic environments, the integration and optimization of best-in-class solutions is vital to the real-time detection and mitigation of emerging threats.”