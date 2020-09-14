DXC Technology elects David A. Barnes and Raul J. Fernandez to its Board of Directors

DXC Technology announced the election of IT industry veterans David A. Barnes and Raul J. Fernandez to the company’s Board of Directors, following the results of DXC’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders on August 13, 2020.

Dave is formerly Senior Vice President, Chief Information and Global Business Services Officer of United Parcel Service (UPS), a role he served in from 2011 to 2016.

From 2005 to 2011, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for UPS, the world’s largest package delivery company. In his role as CIO and a member of the UPS Management Committee, Dave was responsible for all aspects of UPS technology in over 220 countries and territories.

He currently serves as Senior Advisor for Bridge Growth Partners LLC, a private equity fund. He also is a member of the Board of Directors of Hertz, Solace Corporation, and BackOffice Associates and will join DXC’s Audit and Risk Committees.

Raul is Vice Chairman and Owner of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, a private partnership which owns WNBA’s 2019 Champion Washington Mystics, the NHL’s 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals, the Washington Wizards, where he serves on the NBA Board of Governors, Wizards District Gaming NBA 2K team, and Capital One Arena.

Raul also serves as Special Advisor to, and is a Limited Partner of, General Atlantic Partners and Carrick Capital Partners. He previously held several leadership roles at technology companies including serving as Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Proxicom and Chairman and CEO at ObjectVideo.

He currently is on the Board of GameStop and Broadcom and will join the Compensation and Nominating and Governance Committees.

“With vast experience in the IT industry and proven leadership abilities, Dave and Raul bring important perspective and insight to our Board,” said Ian C. Read, chairman of the DXC Board. “These additions complement the work that Mike Salvino and his leadership team are doing to launch the ‘new DXC’.”