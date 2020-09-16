FireEye forms Mandiant Solutions to bring new, controls-agnostic offerings to market

FireEye announced the formation of Mandiant Solutions.

“Over the past 15 years, the crown jewels of Mandiant have historically been our incident response expertise, and the intelligence that comes from it,” said Kevin Mandia, Chief Executive Officer at FireEye.

“The purpose of the Mandiant Solutions group is to bring new, controls-agnostic offerings to market that are applicable to every security team. This marks the beginning of our multi-step journey to augment and automate global security teams with more of the actionable data from our front lines, regardless of their SIEM or controls.”

Mandiant Solutions brings together the best expertise-backed products and solutions to empower customers with insights from the front lines. These offerings are designed to enable security defenders, while ensuring that cyber security investments effectively reduce organizational risk.

The Mandiant Solutions portfolio now includes:

Mandiant Consulting

Mandiant Managed Defense

Mandiant Threat Intelligence (formerly FireEye Threat Intelligence)

Mandiant Security Validation (formerly Verodin)

“Every security team is asking the same basic questions. Are they breached? Could they be? And what can they do about it?,” said Chris Key, FireEye Executive Vice President of Products for Mandiant Solutions.

“We’re reimagining how expertise and intelligence are delivered so organizations can reduce risk and address threats effectively and efficiently, no matter the security technology they employ.”