Docker Enterprise Container Cloud helps enterprises ship code faster on public and private clouds

Docker Enterprise Container Cloud offers enterprises unprecedented speed to ship code faster on public clouds and on premise infrastructure. It simplifies Kubernetes with one consistent cloud experience for developers and operators across public and private clouds, with complete app and devops portability.

“Docker Enterprise Container Cloud and Lens will enable businesses to streamline delivery of hundreds of daily deployments across thousands of apps, overcoming the complexity of Kubernetes development at enterprise scale,” said Mirantis customer Don Bauer, Docker Captain and VP Technology Services / DevOps Manager.

Docker Enterprise Container Cloud is available free of charge for up to 3 clusters totaling 15 nodes, without any limitations in functionality.

The launch follows the introduction of Docker Enterprise 3.1 and new 24×7 and managed operations support offerings, which launched in May 2020. The release builds on the Mirantis Kubernetes vision to deliver Your Cloud Everywhere and the recent announcement of Lens, the world’s most popular Kubernetes IDE.

Lens greatly simplifies app development by consolidating more than a dozen Kubernetes tools into a single integrated development environment that provides dev and ops teams with situational awareness in their context.

With Lens and Docker Enterprise Container Cloud, Mirantis empowers a new breed of Kubernetes developers by removing infrastructure and operations complexity through automated full-stack lifecycle management and continuous updates, and providing tools for insights and management that support cloud-native software development.

“Docker Enterprise Container Cloud breaks the mold with real choice at every layer of the stack,” said Adrian Ionel, CEO and co-founder, Mirantis.

“Unlike lock-in solutions like IBM/Red Hat and VMware that force you to deploy their rigid stack, Container Cloud empowers you to deploy your own multi cloud everywhere, unlocking speed with freedom of choice, simplicity, and industry-leading security.”

New capabilities in Docker Enterprise Container Cloud include:

Multi-cloud: public, private, and bare metal

Multi-cluster management

Self-service clusters on-demand

Automated full-stack lifecycle management with continuous updates

Centralized insights and management

Container Cloud is the only independent container platform that provides a choice of operating system and virtualization software. Developers can benefit from a frictionless “managed Kubernetes” experience of self-service cluster provisioning across any infrastructure, while enterprise IT can ensure compliance with regulations and corporate policies.

Developers can easily deploy and manage clusters via API, CLI, or UI, and can approve automated zero-downtime updates to their clusters as they become available from Mirantis.

Docker Enterprise Container Cloud enables companies to ship code faster with these key capabilities: