NETGEAR launches Orbi tri-band WiFi 6 mesh system with built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem

NETGEAR is introducing the industry-first WiFi 6 mesh system with built-in multigigabit modem – the Orbi WiFi 6 Tri-band Mesh System with DOCSIS3.1 Built-in Cable Modem (CBK752). This new Orbi Mesh System is designed to provide the best performance cable internet and WiFi in a single package.

Data Over Cable Service Interface Service Interface Specification (DOCSIS) 3.1 is the latest technology standard being rolled out by cable service providers for gigabit and higher internet speeds into homes.

It uses existing infrastructure to support higher gigabit speeds, thereby allowing faster rollout by cable internet providers and makes gigabit+ internet speeds widely accessible to customers.

The new NETGEAR Orbi WiFi 6 with Built-in Cable Modem enables households to take advantage of the latest technologies to enjoy the most advanced broadband internet speeds and high-performance WiFi available.

DOCSIS 3.1 will reduce latency over the network to improve streaming in 4K/8K video, provide for a better gaming experience and enhance video conferencing. The technology is designed to offer optimal connectivity even during peak internet usage hours.

This new Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh System combined with the DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem will provide the fastest speeds for today and will continue as the capabilities of cable expand in the future.

With ownership of this new modem and WiFi 6 mesh system, consumers will be guaranteed to not only experience the benefits of improved internet and WiFi network performance but will also realize savings on monthly equipment rental fees from their service providers.

WiFi 6 (802.11ax) is the next generation of WiFi technology and is specifically designed to provide greater capacity for today’s modern households with numerous connected screens and smart devices that require a cloud connection for their intelligence.

The upgraded WiFi provides households with the bandwidth to address these demands in an environment where streaming of ultra-high definition video to multiple screens puts greater strain on home networks.

The new Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh System with DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem will help ensure that distance learning, online exercise classes, online gaming, live video meetings and streaming of on-demand online video, will all continue practically uninterrupted.

The 8 stream WiFi 6 mesh system includes a dedicated quad stream 5Ghz backhaul channel for connectivity between the router and satellite which reduces congestion while allowing all devices on the network to run faster.

“Since 2016, NETGEAR has led the mesh category with the performance of our Orbi Tri-band Mesh WiFi Systems. Now, with the combination of the leading DOCSIS 3.1 modem technology and advanced WiFi 6 mesh, cable subscribers are being introduced to a new world of broadband access with the fastest internet speeds,” said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR.

“Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh System with Built-in DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem sets households up for the next generation of internet access, which is ideally suited for the work-from-home and learn-from-home existence that we are living with today.”

Simple setup and network management are all made possible by way of the Orbi mobile app available for iOS and Android. Right from the app, one can easily enable the guest network, view a list of connected devices, and perform speed tests.

To safeguard the home network in this time of heightened online activity, NETGEAR Armor powered by Bitdefender on Orbi Mesh WiFi Systems is the ideal solution with an award-winning cybersecurity designed to protect all internet-connected devices within a home from viruses, malware, stolen passwords, identity theft and hacking, whether at home or on the go.

NETGEAR Armor is complimentary for a 30-day trial period. After the trial period, a yearly subscription is required in order to continue to protect all your connected devices.