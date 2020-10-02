LogicGate appoints Kevin Jacobson to chief operating officer

LogicGate announces the promotion of Kevin Jacobson from chief financial officer to chief operating officer. Jacobson joined the company as CFO in 2018 and will be expanding upon his current CFO responsibilities to oversee the newly formed Global Customer Organization (GCO).

The GCO brings together all customer-serving departments under one team, with one mission — to deliver an amazing experience to LogicGate customers.

“My time with LogicGate so far has been both a welcomed challenge and massively rewarding,” said Jacobson. “And, now, I believe LogicGate can be a leader in SaaS customer experience with our new Global Customer Organization.

“We believe in truly investing in our customers to enable them to achieve their objectives. As COO, I hope to contribute to LogicGate’s next-generation GRC platform through operational excellence and best-in-class customer experience.”

Prior to LogicGate, Jacobson worked at and with various software companies as an investor, an investment banker and as a c-suite executive. Most recently, he served as CFO of Kapow before it was acquired by Cvent in June 2018.

At LogicGate, he’s contributed to many areas of the organization by bringing his deep financial and operational skillset to deliver value to partners, customers, employees, and investors. As CFO, Jacobson was responsible for finance, sales operations, investor relations, HR, IT operations and legal functions.

“Kevin has shown his dedication to our customers, investors and business partners time and time again,” said Matt Kunkel, LogicGate CEO and co-founder.

“The best way forward for the sustained success of our customers and stakeholders, both internal and external, is with Kevin overseeing all operational workstreams. With his great SaaS experience and unique customer- and product-focused abilities, he’ll apply calculated business strategies that drive company, customer and employee growth.”