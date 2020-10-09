HID Global Seos enables Nymi Band 3.0 users to open doors and authenticate to systems

HID Global announced that its next-generation Seos credential technology will enable Nymi Band 3.0 users to seamlessly open doors and authenticate to systems, devices and machines.

The Nymi Band is the world’s only workplace wearable wristband that, once authenticated, offers the convenience of continuously authenticating the identity of the user until it’s removed from the wrist.

This delivers zero-trust security principles and access control using convenient fingerprint and heartbeat biometrics to users seeking touchless authentication.

“Wearables are increasingly popular authentication for access to buildings, doors and assets, manufacturing systems with compliance traceability requirements, healthcare and defense markets and other hands-free applications where users may not be allowed to carry mobile devices, cards or fobs,” said Steve Currie, Vice President and Managing Director of Extended Access Technologies with HID Global.

“We are excited to provide these high-assurance authentication capabilities with the Nymi Band 3.0, an exciting new wearable on the market.”

In addition to physical and logical access use cases, Seos technology enables the Nymi Band 3.0 to be used for applications ranging from secure intelligent print collection and social distancing and contract tracing to contractor and visitor management, canteen and vending machine payment, and secure remote working.

“HID Seos technology gives the Nymi Band 3.0 all the capabilities of a secure smart card, including its best-in-class cryptography that delivers superior data and privacy protection compared to other biometric and credential technologies,” said Chris Sullivan, CEO of Nymi.

“We believe these capabilities will fuel even faster adoption for our wristbands, which are already seeing rapid uptake in applications like pharma manufacturing with an emphasis on privacy, security and a natural user experience.”

How it works

The HID Seos applet is loaded onto secure elements (SEs) inside a Nymi Band so they can carry security keys and encrypted firmware.

Seos credentials are sent to the wristbands over a Near Field Communications (NFC) connection.

Users enroll their fingerprint one time to the Nymi Band and the Nymi Band is matched to the user identity.

At the start of the work day, the user authenticates the band with their fingerprint, and the Nymi Band is enabled with strong assurance after it detects a heartbeat.

Native support in HID DigitalPersona software also enables the wristbands to be used for Windows login with both Seos and FIDO2 passwordless authentication.

Seos credentials support HID Signo and iCLASS SE readers that are broadly deployed in every major vertical market around the world.

The Nymi Band provides strong assurance of an individual’s identity using their unique biometrics. Through On-Body Detection (OBD) and presence, the Nymi Band 3.0 ensures that it is always on the intended user and the user is physically present. The user’s biometric never leave the Nymi Band 3.0, providing advanced security and privacy.