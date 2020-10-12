Virsec appoints Jim Sortino as Vice President of U.S. sales

Virsec announced the appointment of Jim Sortino as Vice President of U.S. sales. Sortino is tasked with upleveling Virsec’s national sales strategy to reach new enterprise and channel-focused customers throughout the U.S.

Sortino brings more than 19 years of security and sales leadership experience to Virsec, with a proven track record of increased sales and growth for companies of all sizes, from startups to global organizations.

As he steps into his new role at Virsec, Sortino’s top priorities for the brand include increasing overall market share and ensuring that Virsec remains one of the top server workload protection companies in the industry.

“Virsec brings a unique offering to the cybersecurity industry, and we’re always looking for new ways to amplify this software, introducing it to new companies in the market,” said Dave Furneaux, CEO of Virsec.

“We knew Jim was the perfect choice to support us by leading these efforts in the U.S. With his innovative approach to sales and demonstrated ability to rapidly grow security companies, we’re confident that Jim will consistently support Virsec’s growth and expansion goals.”

Prior to joining Virsec, Sortino served as Vice President of Worldwide Sales at ShiftLeft Inc. and Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Operations at Dome9 Security, which was acquired by CheckPoint during his tenure.

Over the course of his career, Sortino has worked for three companies during their successful financial exits, marketed over 30 products and significantly increased sales revenue at each company.

“I’m passionate about growing companies to their full potential, so when I saw this opportunity open at Virsec, I knew it was the right fit for me,” said Sortino.

“Virsec is uniquely positioned to be a leader in the cybersecurity market, and I’m looking forward to applying my previous sales knowledge to the company’s strategy, providing a way to seamlessly scale revenue and grow the business.”