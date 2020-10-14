Masergy extends the value of Masergy SD-WAN Secure to home and mobile users

Masergy announced SD-WAN Work From Anywhere solutions. The new offerings extend the value of Masergy’s Managed SD-WAN Secure solutions to the remote workforce, supporting their network connections with built-in security, dual-link redundancy, load balancing, and dynamic traffic steering capabilities.

Businesses of all sizes use Masergy’s SD-WAN to provide secure and reliable cloud application performance to office employees, and now their users at home or on the go have access to the same level of security and performance.

“As many initially temporary work-from-home arrangements are made permanent, the shift to the cloud is broadening and accelerating. Enterprises need scalable, distributed access from anywhere, to anywhere, with great performance. This new WAN backbone centers on SD-WAN and leverages its advantages everywhere,” said John Burke, principal research analyst and CIO, Nemertes Research.

“With 61 percent of organizations deploying SD-WAN today and another 14 percent planning to in the next 18 months, IT leaders clearly consider it critical to sustaining success in the hybrid multi-cloud and work-from-home world.”

Masergy’s Work From Anywhere solutions include SD-WAN Secure Home for executives and power users requiring unwavering reliability from their home office connections and SD-WAN On the Go for mobile users needing secure access to corporate and cloud applications.

SD-WAN Secure Home includes a lightweight Fortinet Secure SD-WAN device for quick connectivity and improved application performance while using a home internet connection. It also includes built-in next generation firewall and routing, direct connections to an ecosystem of cloud services, as well as secure access service edge (SASE) cybersecurity capabilities.

Available in November, SD-WAN On the Go is a multi-platform software client and VPN that uses IPsec tunnels and next-generation endpoint protection for secure remote access to the corporate network. It also provides mobile users SASE-based secure connectivity anywhere.

Features and benefits include:

A zero-touch-provisioning experience to ensure setup is quick and simple for remote users

One unified client portal simplifies management and optimization for IT managers

Product bundles with Unified Communications as a Service, WiFi-enabled video phones, and comprehensive security services create all-in-one solutions

“Masergy’s Work From Anywhere solutions serve as just the latest example of how we are leveraging our cloud and network platform to serve businesses and employees regardless of their location.

“When resources must be available anywhere and data must be secured everywhere, Masergy is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of multi-cloud, work-from-home companies,” said Terry Traina, CTO, Masergy.

“We believe SD-WAN should be able to be deployed anywhere, whether at home, branch, campus or multi-cloud, to enable today’s increasingly mobile workforce,” said John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet.

“Masergy and Fortinet have partnered together to deliver Work From Anywhere solutions that take a security-driven networking approach–combining networking and security into a single solution–to enable the remote workforce. Through our differentiated solutions, we can deliver flexible, anytime, anywhere security for emerging SASE use cases.”

Work-from-anywhere initiatives are exposing the limitations of VPN tunnels and the inadequacies of using home internet services for business purposes, which explains why the pandemic is driving more investment in SD-WAN and the need for SD-WAN at home or anywhere.