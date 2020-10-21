CTERA 7.0: Unifying local file sharing with cloud hyperscale storage

CTERA released version 7.0 of its Enterprise File Services Platform, delivering ultra-fast edge-to-cloud synchronization, secure geo-segmentation, embedded antivirus, and built-in data discovery and migration from legacy file storage. The release sets a new bar for multi-cloud global file systems, offering the most feature-rich, fast and secure platform in the industry.

The CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform unifies local file sharing with cloud hyperscale storage, allowing enterprises to modernize every aspect of their distributed file services delivery – including remote offices, work-from-home laptops, VDI, and mobile – without compromising performance or security.

7.0 release highlights

CTERA Direct. CTERA 7.0 marks the introduction of an ultra-fast edge-to-cloud transfer protocol that synchronizes data at a throughput of over 30TB/day per site, with minimal sensitivity to network latency.

CTERA Direct combines highly secure zero-trust content distribution with the cost savings of disaggregated architecture routing data to the nearest cloud location.

CTERA Direct is designed to power distributed data-rich environments, such as creative media and healthcare offices, and to accelerate responsiveness for work-from-home users using CTERA desktop and VDI agents.

CTERA Zones. CTERA Zones allow enterprises to dynamically segment their global file system into any number of geographic locations. By preventing sensitive data exposure to unauthorized sites and users, enterprises can strengthen internal privacy mechanisms and ensure data sovereignty and compliance requirements.

CTERA Migrate. CTERA 7.0 is the first global file system to offer a built-in migration engine that enables automated data discovery and import from NAS systems such as NetApp, Dell EMC, and Windows Server with full perseveration of folder structure and permissions.

CTERA Migrate streamlines enterprise cloud transformation initiatives that otherwise might be hindered by the complexity and cost overhead of data migration from legacy systems.

CTERA MacAssist. CTERA continues to deliver strong desktop and mobile integration and a beautiful user experience. The CTERA MacAssist feature provides Mac Finder integration with icon overlays, thumbnail support, and enhanced search experiences.

CTERA also released new versions of its mobile app for iOS and Android for consistent user experiences across desktop, mobile, and cloud.

CTERA Antivirus. CTERA 7.0 is the first global file system to offer virus protection at the edge and in the cloud. The multi-layer virus scanning in 7.0 delivers full threat protection at all entry points to the global file system as well as continuous scanning for newly discovered virus definitions without creating process overhead on CTERA edge devices.

CTERA powers than 50,000 enterprise locations and millions of corporate devices in 110 countries, and is trusted by McDonald’s, the U.S. Department of Defense, Humana, WPP, and many other leading organizations. At the core of the CTERA solution is a global file system providing multi-cloud file services with edge caching and multi-site synchronization.

Leading organizations are embracing the CTERA global file system

Jeff Newman, IT Architect, W. L. Gore & Associates, a global materials science company: “Gore has partnered with CTERA to simplify our ROBO sites and move data from remote file servers to the cloud.

“CTERA 7.0 has been a game-changer for us, offering an automated migration utility that has made it easier and faster for us to migrate data and retire remote servers across our locations in Europe.”

Kyle Edsall, VP Technology, Glenn Davis Group, an integrated branding agency: “As we faced the limitations of our on-premises storage infrastructure, our investigation into cloud and object storage-based platforms culminated in the CTERA global file system, which allowed us to consolidate virtualization, backups, storage, presentation, and sharing into a single solution.

“Leveraging all the benefits of cloud storage efficiently with cutting-edge deduplication, while keeping our active data hot and accessible on local SSD, was the ideal choice for us and has powered us through our WFH transition.

“Every IT decision should remove barriers to growth; we’re pleased this decision has done just that and more, and are excited by the CTERA 7.0 benefits of further improved performance and macOS usability.”

Wesley Smith, Senior Consulting System Engineer, WWT, a leading technology solutions provider: “The CTERA global file system is the perfect fit for any enterprise or federal organization seeking to dramatically simplify the cost, capacity, and scale problems that have plagued NAS for decades.

“We’re excited about the innovations in CTERA 7.0 and how the platform is encouraging distributed organizations everywhere to re-think how they deliver file services to their users, particularly amid the growing need for effective remote work.”

IT analyst insight

Randy Kerns, Senior Strategist & Analyst, Evaluator Group: “CTERA 7.0 adds a number of advanced capabilities that not only improves collaboration for the multi-cloud Global File System with local caching, but addresses some specific needs customers may have for security, data migration, data protection, and performance in edge-to-cloud uses. We see increasing demand for collaboration with the performance-enabling capability of local caching that CTERA provides.”

Setting a new standard for global file systems

Aron Brand, CTO, CTERA: “The pandemic has forced enterprises to support a distributed workforce with a heavy reliance on remote IT, whether in smaller branches or home offices.

“The innovations in CTERA 7.0 empower all organizations to keep data close to users wherever they are, to easily migrate file workloads to the cloud, and to deliver consumer-grade user experiences. CTERA 7.0 represents a radical shift in how global file systems are designed and sets the standard by which other global file systems are measured.”