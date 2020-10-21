Webinar: How to think about cybersecurity the way executives think about business

It’s time to change the way we think about cybersecurity and risk management. Cybersecurity is no longer an IT problem to solve or a “necessary evil” to cost manage. Rather, cybersecurity has rapidly stormed the boardroom as a result of high-profile and costly data breaches.
Get the following insights from this webinar:
- Recent events have changed our focus from protecting the perimeter
- Risk management is a formula based on the cost of an undesirable outcome times the likelihood of its occurrence
- Embracing cybersecurity as a factor in corporate risk management means firms can adapt quickly