Windstream Enterprise promotes Brad Smith to head of Strategic Channels

Windstream Enterprise (WE) announced organizational changes to its channel partner program. Brad Smith, currently vice president – Indirect Sales at Windstream Enterprise, has been promoted to head of Strategic Channels.

“Brad has led award-winning national sales teams for large communications companies. His promotion to Channel Chief ensures the significant momentum, gained through our Channel Integration initiative, will continue to grow and foster collaboration with Windstream Enterprise sales,” said Layne Levine, president of Windstream Enterprise.

Smith, who joined Windstream Enterprise last spring, is a well-known leader in the channel community with over 20 years in the communications industry. He will lead the channel’s sales and support strategy and drive our commitment to deliver the best channel sales program for our partners.

He will assume his new responsibilities immediately, reporting to Shawn Murray, EVP Enterprise Sales. Smith is based in Colorado.

