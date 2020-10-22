Hitachi ID launches Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric, an identity and access management solution

Hitachi ID has unveiled the Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric and version 12.0 of its identity and privileged access management solution.

“Executives making strategic decisions about identity and access vulnerabilities need to solve fundamental cybersecurity problems with a robust platform not a menagerie of siloed products,” says Kevin Nix, Chief Executive Officer, Hitachi ID Systems.

“Our Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric lets organizations frame and optimize their cybersecurity programs with one singular platform across identity, group, password, privilege access.

“Organizations can weave the identity and access services in various patterns to protect, manage and govern their digital identity and access infrastructure from attacks with the scalability, flexibility and integration they need as their roadmaps evolve.”

Proven patterns combined with more than two decades of security expertise

The Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric creates a centralized view to weave patterns of functionality an organization needs to protect against continual threats and cover all aspects of your identity and access security program.

As you uncover new identity and access threats or your roadmap evolves, turn services on or off as without installing other products to improve IT security, support internal controls and regulatory compliance, and lower access administration and costs.

Only platform spanning identity, privileged access and passwords

Organizations evaluating their identity and access maturity will now be able to reveal risks and threats with the most accurate, fastest, and in-depth risk and threat assessment report for both identity and privileged access with the new Hitachi ID Bravura Discover.

Unlike similar tools typically limited to identity applications on Windows and Linux, Hitachi ID Bravura Discover works across platforms and for both identity and privileged access applications.

According to industry analyst Martin Kuppinger, founder of KuppingerCole in his paper on Modern Identity Fabrics: A Cornerstone of your Digital Strategy, “Identity Fabrics are a cornerstone of every Digital Transformation strategy.

“They help in rapidly delivering unified identity services, providing the services and the agility needed for success in the Digital Transformation, while allowing for migration, integration, and re-use of existing legacy IAM.

“Businesses need a multi-speed IAM that serves both emerging requirements and the gradual migration of legacy IAM into a modern Identity Fabric, at their own pace.”

Modern usability that scales to hundreds of thousands of systems

Version 12.0 delivers modern usability and integration with intelligent bots for better self-service. Its enhanced configurability with powerful grouping constructs can manage thousands to millions of identities with robust policy and rule verifications.

It’s the only platform that spans identity, privileged access and password management and also scales to hundreds of thousands of systems and tens of millions of identities.

“Hitachi ID’s great technical skill and brilliance in identity, privileged access and password management was the impetus for our new naming strategy,” says Nix.

“I am incredibly excited to lead the company to a singular platform approach with a sharp focus on making the solution work smarter and faster for organizations while we extend our key capabilities with strategic partners.”