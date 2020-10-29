Calix GigaSpire BLAST u6x: A Wi-Fi 6 system that offers CSPs operational simplicity and efficiency

Calix announced the GigaSpire BLAST u6x to offer communication service providers (CSPs) a premises system that will enable unmatched operational simplicity and efficiency while delivering the ultimate Wi-Fi 6 experience.

The unique all-in-one architecture of the BLAST u6x will enable a field technician to select from swappable 1GB, 2.5 or 10GB Ethernet, GPON or XGS PON SFP modules to support a wide range of network deployment scenarios.

The BLAST u6x will radically simplify field deployment while offering the longest possible lifecycle thanks to a simple upgrade process when new WAN SFPs become available or a CSP chooses to upgrade its access network.

Because the BLAST u6x leverages the EXOS platform, it will be fully integrated with Calix Marketing Cloud, the CommandIQTM subscriber application, and all Revenue EDGE Suites. All BLAST u6x deployment scenarios will also be managed via the real-time analytics insights delivered by Calix Support Cloud.

The u6x will be available in the classic gray tower or the next-generation white tower to complement the consumer aesthetic of the BLAST u4 and provide the CSP with the industry’s greatest breadth of Wi-Fi 6 systems delivered on one software platform.

These options are critical as the CSP adjusts their strategies, market by market, to compete with the consumer giants. Each version of the BLAST u6x will be supported by its own discrete supply chain to help ensure availability.

“We value our partnership with Calix because they factor in our feedback and continually enable us with offerings that help us stay hyper competitive,” says Jake Fleming, network operations manager for Hart Telephone, in Georgia.

“I love the option of a GigaSpire with an integrated ONT/WAN interface. The ability to effortlessly upgrade a customer to a 10GigPON by just changing the SFP module is awesome. That opens up revolutionary opportunities for us to extend the longevity of the systems we install in the home.

“Having one system will also reduce our installation times, as field technicians only need to install one piece of equipment in our customers’ premises.”

The systems within the BLAST family—including the BLAST u6x—all share the same attributes to delight subscribers and remain fully compatible with the Revenue EDGE solution. Those attributes include the following.

Carrier-class reliability : A rock-solid, carrier-only system that a CSP can easily manage (via Calix Support Cloud) to create an optimal Wi-Fi experience for subscribers.

: A rock-solid, carrier-only system that a CSP can easily manage (via Calix Support Cloud) to create an optimal Wi-Fi experience for subscribers. Leading security : The latest integrated hardware security and regularly updated software to ensure a safe, secure subscriber experience.

: The latest integrated hardware security and regularly updated software to ensure a safe, secure subscriber experience. Intelligent mesh : The latest “plug and play” mesh technology extends the ultimate Wi-Fi coverage across even the hardest-to-reach corners of subscribers’ homes.

: The latest “plug and play” mesh technology extends the ultimate Wi-Fi coverage across even the hardest-to-reach corners of subscribers’ homes. Lightning speed: No lag or downtime for subscribers thanks to the latest Wi-Fi 6 chipsets plus multi-user, multi-input, multi-output (MU-MIMO) technology that provides eight streams of simultaneous downstream data.

“This transformational offering enables CSPs to upend the typical operating model, fend off the consumer brands trying to dominate the market, and unlock the immense value of their network investments,” said Shane Eleniak, senior vice president, Revenue EDGE products for Calix.

“The BLAST u6x system will streamline CSP operations, providing both deployment flexibility and the potential of an extremely long lifecycle for this system. A CSP can start with GPON or Gigabit Ethernet today and then upgrade to XGS-PON or 10 Gigabit Ethernet in the future.

“The BLAST u6x will be the sixth Wi-Fi 6 system we deliver for the BLAST family and it offers another amazing ‘virtual storefront’ option for the Revenue EDGE.

“For CSPs that are embracing the Revenue Edge today, onboarding the BLAST u6x will take days or weeks from test to launch because the u6x is built on the EXOS platform. This means integration into back office and operations systems is already complete. That is the power of the platform in action.”