Fusion Risk Management appoints Terese Fernandez as Chief Marketing Officer

Fusion Risk Management announced it has appointed Terese Fernandez as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Fernandez will join Fusion’s Executive Leadership Team and be responsible for elevating Fusion’s global brand, expanding market opportunity, and growing the business.

Throughout her career, Fernandez has prioritized customer-centricity and built an impressive record of producing compelling contemporary digital initiatives, thought-leadership campaigns and global marketing activities.

Fernandez joins Fusion from Regulatory DataCorp, Inc. (“RDC”), a global leader in compliance screening, where she served as Global Head of Marketing and led the company’s go-to-market activities.

Prior to RDC, she was a CMO at Wolters Kluwer within the Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Line Division. She has held numerous marketing leadership roles in the financial services industry at companies including Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, GE, and Deutsche Bank.

Fernandez studied law at Columbia University School of Law, Mathematics and International Economics at the London School of Economics, and has an undergraduate degree in Economics with a Mathematics complement from Wellesley College.

“Fusion’s continued momentum and tremendous market opportunities make this an ideal time to further expand our Executive Leadership Team, and we’re excited to welcome an executive of Terese’s caliber to our team,” said Michael Campbell, CEO, Fusion.

“Terese’s strong record of creativity, customer-focus, and global growth aligns perfectly with our culture and commitment to innovation, and will help us accelerate our go-to-market initiatives, global expansion, and growth opportunities as we continue to deliver the most robust business continuity and risk management solutions available.”

“I’m thrilled to join a company with Fusion’s clear focus on understanding its customers, product innovation, and market disruption,” said Terese Fernandez, CMO, Fusion.

“Fusion is ideally positioned to extend its leadership position in the business continuity and risk management market, and I’m excited to work closely with our talented team and dedicated client base as we continue to expand our market opportunities in operational resilience and drive global growth.”